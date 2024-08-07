Paige Bueckers ditches blonde for stunning pink hairdo (PHOTOS)
Pink is the new blonde.
Trinity Rodman has been sporting long pink hair for the United States women’s national team on their gold-medal run at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Now it’s Paige Bueckers turn, and the results are fantastic.
After rocking pink highlights a couple of weeks ago, the Connecticut Huskies and social media phenom has gone to the next level with this new hairstyle, and it will be interesting to see if she keeps the pink locks heading into the upcoming UConn season with her blossoming NIL and brand empire.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers amazing ‘world tour’ cements Caitlin Clark star potential
Last year it was all about Caitlin Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Angel Reese and her LSU Tigers. Clark's Hawkeyes prevailed to advance to the Final Four, and it was almost Paige Bueckers' UConn Huskies that took down Clark before the South Carolina Gamecocks finished the job in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Game. Who could forget that controversial foul call to end the Iowa, UConn game?
This year from a NIL and marketing perspective, it’s Paige Bueckers and her Huskies vs. Flau’jae Johnson and her LSU Tigers. Of course off the court, Bueckers and Flau’jae are good friends, recently sitting courtside together at the WNBA All-Star Game.
Whatever look she sports, Bueckers’ star continues to rise rapidly. Full pink would certainly pop with the not very exciting UConn colors of blue and white.
