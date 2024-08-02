The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Bueckers amazing ‘world tour’ cements Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese star potential

The UConn sensation hasn’t quite hit the Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, or Livvy Dunne stratosphere… yet.

Matthew Graham

Mar 25, 2024: UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers reacts after her basket against the Syracuse Orange in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion.
Mar 25, 2024: UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers reacts after her basket against the Syracuse Orange in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
The Caitlin Clark effect for the WNBA is undeniable. Add to that fellow rookie sensations like Angel Reese and her fashion prowess (and others like the injured Cameron Brink), and the next-generation of women’s basketball stars are building out their own name brands beyond the court.

The historic Unrivaled NIL deal and new Nike GT Hustle 3 drop are only the beginning for Connecticut Huskies sensation Paige Bueckers. She’s also blending in fashion and lifestyle into a transcendent brand that could possibly surpass all of them one day.

Bueckers currently sits No. 19 (third highest woman) on the On3 NIL 100 with a valuation of $1 million, only behind Flau’jae Johnson at No. 12 at $1.2 million, and the undeniable women’s NIL champion Livvy Dunne at $3.9 million.

If Bueckers can stay healthy, it’ll be a potentially lucrative showdown between her and LSU’s Lady Tiger Flau’jae, who’s also very much in the same conversation with her blossoming rap career, bubbly personality, and bold style choices. The two of them styling together were as much of a part of WNBA All-Star weekend as anyone.

Bueckers' last Instagram post showed her appeal beyond the game, and these unprecedented NIL deals before she leaves UConn prove big brands want to be aligned with her. Social media A-lister Dunne has consistently shown her full support as well.

Clark has moved the needle like no WNBA player before her, and Chi-Town Barbie has become a transcendent star in her own right.

Bueckers has the potential to be just as big, if not bigger. That’s why the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft is so important: that and Bueckers’ health.

Clark and Reese are proving that on-court performance leads to bigger and better endorsements off of it. Hopefully the UConn star can do the same.

Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

