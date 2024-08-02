Paige Bueckers amazing ‘world tour’ cements Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese star potential
The Caitlin Clark effect for the WNBA is undeniable. Add to that fellow rookie sensations like Angel Reese and her fashion prowess (and others like the injured Cameron Brink), and the next-generation of women’s basketball stars are building out their own name brands beyond the court.
The historic Unrivaled NIL deal and new Nike GT Hustle 3 drop are only the beginning for Connecticut Huskies sensation Paige Bueckers. She’s also blending in fashion and lifestyle into a transcendent brand that could possibly surpass all of them one day.
Bueckers currently sits No. 19 (third highest woman) on the On3 NIL 100 with a valuation of $1 million, only behind Flau’jae Johnson at No. 12 at $1.2 million, and the undeniable women’s NIL champion Livvy Dunne at $3.9 million.
If Bueckers can stay healthy, it’ll be a potentially lucrative showdown between her and LSU’s Lady Tiger Flau’jae, who’s also very much in the same conversation with her blossoming rap career, bubbly personality, and bold style choices. The two of them styling together were as much of a part of WNBA All-Star weekend as anyone.
Bueckers' last Instagram post showed her appeal beyond the game, and these unprecedented NIL deals before she leaves UConn prove big brands want to be aligned with her. Social media A-lister Dunne has consistently shown her full support as well.
Clark has moved the needle like no WNBA player before her, and Chi-Town Barbie has become a transcendent star in her own right.
Bueckers has the potential to be just as big, if not bigger. That’s why the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft is so important: that and Bueckers’ health.
Clark and Reese are proving that on-court performance leads to bigger and better endorsements off of it. Hopefully the UConn star can do the same.
