Paige Bueckers rocks pink skater-girl vibe Wings pregame tunnel fit vs. Liberty
Paige Bueckers has put her stamp on the WNBA her rookie season on the court, and with her unique fashion style off of it. She had another fit hit on her way into the arena for the Dallas Wings on Monday night.
The 23-year-old superstar led the UConn Huskies to their first national championship since 2016 before becoming the No. 1 overall pick to the Wings where she stunned with her look on draft night on the orange carpet as seen below.
Bueckers was also a hit during WNBA All-Star weekend where she hard launched her relationship with former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd — who crushed her own fit at the game — and stunned with her first All-Star Game tunnel walk look. She also got some help with her hair from Fudd.
For Monday’s matchup with the WNBA champion New York Liberty in Dallas, Bueckers strolled in with a pink skater-girl vibe in the T-shirt and shorts.
Heading into Monday’s macthup, Bueckers was averaging 18.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.
She’s certainly been an All-Star on and off the court.
