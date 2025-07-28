Paige Bueckers is surprisingly shorter beside Olympic legend at Wings game
Paige Bueckers always stands out in the WNBA with her game. The Dallas Wings All-Star, however, stood out off the court for how much shorter she looked vs. an Olympic legend in an epic photo.
Bueckers, 23, has had an amazing rookie season averaging 18.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game coming out of the national champion UConn Huskies as the No. 1 overall pick.
She also just went viral for hard launching her relationship with former teammate Azzi Fudd where the two were the “power couple” of the All-Star weekend, and where Bueckers couldn’t get enough of Fudd’s fit at the game.
Fudd is shorter than the 6-foot-0 Bueckers at 5-foot-11.
We’ve seen Bueckers go viral posing with 6–foot-4 Cameron Brink, but when she linked up with eight-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter Usain Bolt of Jamaica after a game, it made for a shocking photo. Bolt stands at 6-foot-5.
The rookie Bueckers would hook up the legend with a signed jersey as well.
Bolt would’ve excelled at many sports with his size and speed.
It was one legend meeting up with a future WNBA legend. He’d pose with A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces after the game — she’s 6-foot-4.
