The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Bueckers sneaks Azzi Fudd adorable couple moment at very end of IG post

The Dallas Wings All-Star shares her best moments from over the weekend with a hidden gem at the end with her girlfriend.

Matt Ryan

Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Collier guard Paige Bueckers (5) before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Collier guard Paige Bueckers (5) before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers just finished her first WNBA All-Star experience and crushed it. She took a look back with some of her best moments, including sneaking in some photos with girlfriend Azzi Fudd.

The 23-year-old Dallas Wings rookie and No. 1 pick from the UConn Huskies is coming off a national championship, and transitioning right into the WNBA season shortly after.

She not only wowed with her fits like her All-Star pregame unique look, and with her viral locker room dance with Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese, but she hard launched her relationship with her former UConn teammate Fudd while on the orange carpet.

RELATED: Azzi Fudd slays sparkly crop top without Paige Bueckers in WNBA All-Star selfie

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers
Fudd and Bueckers (right) enjoying the All-Star weekend together. / Paige Bueckers/Instagram

The two were spotted throughout the weekend as the new “power couple,” and Bueckers couldn’t get enough of the 22-year-old Fudd’s provocative fit at the game.

On Monday, Bueckers took to Instagram for an All-Star photo dump she described as “Fits, vibes, and electrolytes.”

RELATED: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shares exciting personal news dropping dramatic new look

In the very last photo — No. 13 to be exact — Bueckers snuck in an adorable moment with her new girlfriend from the weekend where Fudd got the assist helping her get her hair ready to hit the red carpet.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd
Paige Bueckers/Instagram

She did a great job, too, because the final product was stunning.

paige buecker
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph

Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video

Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad

Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look

Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships