Paige Bueckers sneaks Azzi Fudd adorable couple moment at very end of IG post
Paige Bueckers just finished her first WNBA All-Star experience and crushed it. She took a look back with some of her best moments, including sneaking in some photos with girlfriend Azzi Fudd.
The 23-year-old Dallas Wings rookie and No. 1 pick from the UConn Huskies is coming off a national championship, and transitioning right into the WNBA season shortly after.
She not only wowed with her fits like her All-Star pregame unique look, and with her viral locker room dance with Chicago Sky All-Star Angel Reese, but she hard launched her relationship with her former UConn teammate Fudd while on the orange carpet.
RELATED: Azzi Fudd slays sparkly crop top without Paige Bueckers in WNBA All-Star selfie
The two were spotted throughout the weekend as the new “power couple,” and Bueckers couldn’t get enough of the 22-year-old Fudd’s provocative fit at the game.
On Monday, Bueckers took to Instagram for an All-Star photo dump she described as “Fits, vibes, and electrolytes.”
RELATED: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shares exciting personal news dropping dramatic new look
In the very last photo — No. 13 to be exact — Bueckers snuck in an adorable moment with her new girlfriend from the weekend where Fudd got the assist helping her get her hair ready to hit the red carpet.
She did a great job, too, because the final product was stunning.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip