Paige Spiranac flaunts 'booty' workout fit brainstorming risque work ideas
Paige Spiranac knows how to get attention.
The former professional golfer turned golf social media star and model recently announced a deal with the betting company SportsGrid in a low-cut halter top. Spiranac usually makes a statement with her form-fitting fits.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac mesmerizes in eye-catching yellow top and alluring gaze
Well, in a recent X, formerly Twitter, post, the 31-year-old former San Diego State Aztecs stand-out took it one step further by brainstorming possible names for her new betting segment that were, how shall we say, very risque in nature.
In the same patterned low-cut halter top and navy blue form-fitting athleisure pants, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model does a selfie style video debating what her new "bit" should be for her betting segment.
Here are some of the ideas she decided to share, with the innuendo glaringly obvious. And no, we haven't edited these names. This is verbatim from her video: Walking wagers, Running rundown, Bad beats and booty cheeks, Jumping jacks and black jack, Spreads and squats, Underdogs with under boob.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac's white top bedroom selfie will leave you breathless
We'll let you guess which "bits" she implies for each segment. In the end, the golf social media star knows exactly what she's doing, and if it means she gets to also play golf for a living, then that's living the dream for most amateur hacks.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Heiress queen: Gracie Hunt wows in Chiefs miniskirt for her new NFL collection
MNF queen too: Gracie Hunt drops best fit of season in Louis Vuitton jacket, miniskirt
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit
Primetime pad: Deion Sanders’ problematic 5,000-acre Texas ranch home for bye week
Midwest charmers: Brock Purdy, wife Jenna post rare photos together on 49ers bye