Paige Spiranac flaunts tiny crop top, miniskirt in matching golf course fit
Paige Spiranac continues to make headlines for her jaw-dropping looks.
The former golfer and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model recently went viral with a must-see slo-mo video in a white top and red legging combo and for her recent career announcement while wearing a low-cut halter top.
She’s also been crushing in looks like this “booty” workout fit and a white top bedroom selfie.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac has won Halloween with Sexy Scooby Doo cosplay
The 31-year-old pro, who retired from the sport in 2019 to focus on being an influencer, posted her latest look back on the golf course to her 4 million Instagram followers. Spiranoc swings for the fairway in a jaw-dropping tiny green crop top and miniskirt combo.
That’s definitely a birdie look right there. Other golfers on the course should definitely be careful not to get too distracted while swinging.
Spiranac also does popular golf instruction videos, and occasionally drops content in her exclusive Passes account, as well as other social media channels like X (formerly known as Twitter) and Youtube.
While Spiranac didn’t earn much money as a golfer, she’s certainly doing so now as an influencer. In her 2016 season, for example, she made just over $8000. According to Vegas Insider, Spiranac earns between $8,477 and $12,716 per Instagram post.
She’s certainly looking good while making that money, too.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Heiress queen: Gracie Hunt wows in Chiefs miniskirt for her new NFL collection
MNF queen too: Gracie Hunt drops best fit of season in Louis Vuitton jacket, miniskirt
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit
Primetime pad: Deion Sanders’ problematic 5,000-acre Texas ranch home for bye week
Midwest charmers: Brock Purdy, wife Jenna post rare photos together on 49ers bye