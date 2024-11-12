Paige Spiranac flexes very tiny crop top for glaring spelling error mistake
Paige Spiranac is usually flawless — at least with her looks. When it comes to checking her spelling, not so much.
The former golf pro, who turned into an influencer and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, has been on fire lately with her fits. She’s been crushing in looks like this miniskirt and crop top on the golf course, or this fire-red minidress while flexing an insane handicap, or going almost unrecognizable with red lipstick on.
The 31-year-old retired golfer can also make any man jealous with her 287-yard drives all while in a skimpy top.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac's white top and red legging combo shine in must-see slo-mo video
While doing posts to promote her 2025 calendar, Spiranac used the wrong word in a glaring mistake. And not only once:
But twice:
While “sighed” and sighing” are words, she was actually sighing because it should’ve been the words “signed” and “signing.”
RELATED: Paige Spiranac has won Halloween with Sexy Scooby Doo cosplay
Spiranac has 4 million followers on Instagram, so it went out to a lot of eyeballs. She corrected it a couple of hours later and made up for it to her fans with a naughty crop top pose. She wrote, “Not me spelling sign wrong not once but twice and not noticing lol SIGNING calendars 😂.”
Yea, who could even spell “signing” write atfer ceeing taht. Sorry, * right after seeing that. Ahem.
Spiranac retired from golf in 2019 to focus on being an influencer. And why not: According to Vegas Insider, Spiranac earns between $8,477 and $12,716 per Instagram post.
It’s easy to see why with posts like this for her fans.
