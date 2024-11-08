Paige Spiranac bombs 287-yard drive in skimpy white crop top
Paige Spiranac is most men’s ultimate dream: Looks incredible and is good at golf.
The golfer, social media star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model recently went viral with a must-see slo-mo video in a white top and red legging combo, and then wowed in a tiny crop top and miniskirt while out on the golf course.
The 31-year-old, who retired as a professional golfer in 2019 to focus on being an influencer, recently shared her insane golf handicap while mesmerizing in a fire-red minidress. In her latest Instagram video for her 4 million followers, Spiranac impressed again with her fit and her game, wearing a skimpy top while shockingly driving the ball an insane 287 yards.
That’s quite impressive — and so is her swing.
Spiranac recently announced some major career news with an exciting opportunity partnering with the company SportsGrid.
Spiranac also does popular golf instruction videos, and occasionally drops content in her exclusive Passes account, as well as other social media channels like X (formerly known as Twitter) and YouTube.
While Spiranac didn’t earn much money as a golfer, she’s certainly doing so now as an influencer. According to Vegas Insider, Spiranac earns between $8,477 and $12,716 per Instagram post.
With looks and swings like this, it’s easy to see why.
