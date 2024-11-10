Paige Spiranac is almost unrecognizable in red-lipstick selfie stunner
It's rare to see Paige Spiranac looking so glamorous.
Sure the golf social media influencer and former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model always looks fantastic in skimpy golf fits and form-fitting athleisure, but when she posted a selfie of herself on Instagram Stories "Happy Saturday" in what looks like a formal gown, still low-cut of course, and unbelievably seductive red lipstick dressed to the nines, she was almost unrecognizable.
The 31-year-old former professional golfer and San Diego State Aztecs standout boasts an unbelievably impressive +3.9 handicap index, and she recently signed a deal to have golf betting expert as part of her portfolio, with the brainstorming of her first segment rather risque in fit and names.
Saturday posts seem to be the ones that generally are outside of Spiranac's normal golf influencer persona, so it's no surprise she did such a dramatic makeover. She certainly seemed to be channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe on this occasion.
With 4 million followers on Instagram, Spiranac knows exactly what she's doing, and unlike many influencers, she has the game to back it up. Now add vintage pin-up Hollywood vixen to her arsenal of looks.
