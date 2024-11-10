The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac is almost unrecognizable in red-lipstick selfie stunner

The golf influencer and model usually wows her fans in skimpy golf attire and athleisure fits. This time she channels her inner Marilyn Monroe all glammed up.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

It's rare to see Paige Spiranac looking so glamorous.

Sure the golf social media influencer and former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model always looks fantastic in skimpy golf fits and form-fitting athleisure, but when she posted a selfie of herself on Instagram Stories "Happy Saturday" in what looks like a formal gown, still low-cut of course, and unbelievably seductive red lipstick dressed to the nines, she was almost unrecognizable.

RELATED: Paige Spiranac bombs 287-yard drive in skimpy white crop top

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac/Instagram

The 31-year-old former professional golfer and San Diego State Aztecs standout boasts an unbelievably impressive +3.9 handicap index, and she recently signed a deal to have golf betting expert as part of her portfolio, with the brainstorming of her first segment rather risque in fit and names.

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac wishes her Instagram followers a happy Saturday / Paige Spiranac on Instagram

Saturday posts seem to be the ones that generally are outside of Spiranac's normal golf influencer persona, so it's no surprise she did such a dramatic makeover. She certainly seemed to be channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe on this occasion.

RELATED: Paige Spiranac mesmerizes in low-cut fire-red minidress flexing golf handicap

With 4 million followers on Instagram, Spiranac knows exactly what she's doing, and unlike many influencers, she has the game to back it up. Now add vintage pin-up Hollywood vixen to her arsenal of looks.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

No way: Travis Hunter, fiancée Leanna Lenne wedding date stuns Shedeur Sanders

Time flies: Livvy Dunne shows amazing LSU transformation in two photos

New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry stuns in low-cut corset all-black fit

Hot mama: Ciara’s fire all-red fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping lots of heart emojis

Silencio: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s full-length checkered stunner would silence Stephen A.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion