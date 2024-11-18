Paige Spiranac reveals ‘self worth’ regret in form-fitting black minidress
Paige Spiranac is a great golfer, but draws the majority of attention for her social media posts in her jaw-dropping fits. That could change, at least a little bit.
The former pro golfer who turned into a social media influencer still offers golf tips while being seen on the course in a stunning miniskirt, mesmerizing in a fire-red minidress while flexing her unreal handicap, and crushing a 287-yard drive in a skimpy crop top.
Her latest form-fitting black minidress while golfing is another amazing look from the 31 year old.
Yea, that look may force some errant tee shots from other golfers.
While Spiranac continues to wow with her fits, she talked about posting more golf content and why this year things have changed for her.
“I've been getting asked a lot to post more golf content lol and it's funny because this is the first year in awhile where I actually practiced hard, played some really cool courses, and fell back in love with the game ❤️I played more this year than I have in a long time and honestly playing better than ever. I've always loved golf but it's been a love/hate relationship which I'm sure we can all relate to at times lol. My scores were always tied into my self worth and playing just wasn't that much fun. Until this year. I'm so passionate about the game and I should've shared more of that on here! I'm going to do that moving forward ⛳.”
It remains to be seen what more she posts, but she’s certainly on fire with her golf fits.
