Paige Spiranac sizzles in bedroom nightie with fire emoji
Paige Spiranac is not shy with what she posts on Instagram. Her latest, though, may be her boldest yet.
The former golf pro who turned into an influencer has been on fire with her skimpy fits and golf tips. The 31-year-old has recently smoked an iron shot in a bootylicious fit, flexed a fire-red look while dropping her insane golf handicap, and made up for a glaring spelling mistake by giving her fans a tiny crop top pic.
On Sunday, the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Spiranac took to her 4 million Instagram followers and dropped a stunning picture of herself on a bed in a naughty nightie. The fire emoji is quite appropriate.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac is almost unrecognizable in red-lipstick selfie stunner
That’s a wowza pose and a good Sunday to you.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac flaunts tiny crop top, miniskirt in matching golf course fit
Spiranac has recently been promoting her 2025 calendar in her posts that she released.
She’s been retired since 2019 to focus on being an influencer. And why not: According to Vegas Insider, Spiranac earns between $8,477 and $12,716 per Instagram post.
Spiranac does offer golf tips videos as well, but with posts like these there will be a lot of errant shots going on.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids
Gamer: Cameron Brink’s knee-high boots, tiny miniskirt wins ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns
Horns… Sarkisian shows off huge wedding ring in fire-red fit raising questions
Knockout: Sydney Thomas, viral Paul-Tyson ring girl, shares bombshell pics