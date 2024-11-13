Paige Spiranac thinks ‘scared’ golf newbies make one major mistake
It's easy to forget the golf part for golf influencer Paige Spiranac.
The 31-year-old former professional golfer, who was also a great college golfer for the San Diego State Aztecs especially, can still easily bomb 287-yard drives and has a fantastic +3.9 handicap index along with her fantastic form-fitting fits. Oh, she's also a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.
Still of course in a form-fitting top, Spiranac took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her advice for brand new golfers that are scared to give it a try, with one piece of advice in particular that's common for most when they start out.
"I see so many people on the driving range starting out, and they're getting instructions from their friends, or their significant other, who isn't very good, " Spiranac says with a hearty laugh. "And so they're creating bad habits and they're more prone to quit early on because it is so frustrating, and so when you have a golf pro guide you through the basics, it does set your foundation and makes the journey so much easier. And I know that sometimes that can be too expensive for some people, so there's actually a lot of great golf instruction online."
Some other Spiranc tips included, find a public golf course. It's more chill at a public golf course. Also, an added tip from us at The Athlete Lifestyle On SI, private golf courses won't let you in.
Don't get a full set of clubs.
Make sure you dress appropriately. Although for that one, there are many times where Spiranac's attire would definitely not be approved by hoity toity country clubs. See that first related link as proof.
Play with a buddy. Although the golf influencer says it's easy to make new friends, especially at a public course. No offense Paige, but most of us don't look like a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, so TAL would recommend still bringing that buddy.
Finally, have fun, even when most hackers have a love/hate relationship with the addictive game of golf, as she puts it, "get your anger out."
Words to live by on the golf course.
