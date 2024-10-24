The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes' selfie 'felt cute' fit hides baby bump glamorously

The proud mama-to-be is happy to show off her baby bump, although you’d never know she was pregnant in this sleek look.

Matthew Graham

Sep 5, 2024: Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling prior to a game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs
Sep 5, 2024: Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling prior to a game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes posted her baby bump with the most famous person in the world.

Taylor Swift, Mrs. Mahomes, and Kansas City Chiefs WAG Lyndsay Bell recreated the trio’s pregnancy celebration photo earlier this month during the Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints. And just this past week, the proud mama-to-be of her and Patrick Mahomes' third child showed off her baby bump in her most recent sideline style in the Chiefs win vs. the San Francisco 49ers, where KC remained undefeated.

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Lyndsay Bell
Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Lyndsay Bell recreate their "new [pregnancy] bump" photo. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes shows off her baby bump before the Chiefs-49ers game. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

So when the mother and co-owner of the NWSL’s KC Current, who are gearing up for the playoffs, shared on her Instagram Stories a sporty ensemble of a form-fitting white top, matching chic blazer, and high-waisted black pants, it was easy to forget that Mrs. Mahomes is pregnant.

The 29 year old captioned the post, “Felt cute.”

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes posts a sporty fit selfie. / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

High school sweethearts Brittany and Patrick have two children already: daughter Sterling, 3, and Patrick “Bronze”, almost 2.

Next up for the Chiefs is the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. While the Raiders stunned the Chiefs last season at Arrowhead, it will take another miracle for the AFC West rivals to hand the Chiefs their first loss of the season.

Chances are Mrs. Mahomes will be posting “7-0 BABYYYYYY.”

