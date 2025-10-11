NBA Champ Reveals He Rejected Suns Offer Before Draft
PHOENIX -- Payton Pritchard was nearly a member of the Phoenix Suns.
Flashback to 2019, where Pritchard declared for the NBA Draft after a strong few years at Oregon. Though he had a two-way offer from the Suns, he convinced himself to withdraw from the draft after going through workouts in hopes of improving his draft stock.
“I think it was very crucial. It built confidence — it allowed me to go through the draft workouts and play against the guys going in that range," Pritchard said on Derrick White's podcast (h/t HoopsHype).
"And I was competing — if not better than them. That’s when I was like, ‘Okay, I belong.’ I still went back to school. I had the option to take a two-way with Phoenix and stuff, but I went back because I was like, ‘I can up my stock. I think I could be a first-rounder.’”
Pritchard's return for a senior season ultimately paid off, as he was a first-round pick by Boston in the following draft and soon would grow into a key role player for the Celtics' championship run while recently winning the league's Sixth Man of the Year award.
What Did Suns Do in 2019 NBA Draft?
The Suns ultimately landed guys such as Cameron Johnson and Dario Saric from trades in the 2019 NBA Draft, two pieces that were helpful in Phoenix making their magical run to the 2021 NBA Finals.
In the year where Pritchard was selected, 2020, the Suns took Jalen Smith with the tenth overall pick.
Pritchard Would Be Vital for Suns' Current Roster
Pritchard would be a nice luxury for the Suns to have in their current backcourt with names such as Devin Booker and Jalen Green in the mix, especially with his ability to play either point or shooting guard for first-time head coach Jordan Ott.
Dillon Brooks, who was acquired via trade from the Houston Rockets in the Kevin Durant trade this summer, was teammates with Pritchard at Oregon before both entered the league, and the newest Suns forward says he knew Pritchard was a hard-worker.
"I wasn’t surprised because I felt like me and him were at the same level when we left college. And I knew that he was one of the hardest workers, or the hardest worker," Brooks said. "Being on his team as a freshman, he was just a straight dog, and I loved him as a point guard on my team.”