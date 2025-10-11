Inside The Suns

NBA Champ Reveals He Rejected Suns Offer Before Draft

The Phoenix Suns wanted to sign this Boston Celtics player years ago.

Donnie Druin

Sep 29, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) talks with reporters during media day at the Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) talks with reporters during media day at the Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- Payton Pritchard was nearly a member of the Phoenix Suns.

Flashback to 2019, where Pritchard declared for the NBA Draft after a strong few years at Oregon. Though he had a two-way offer from the Suns, he convinced himself to withdraw from the draft after going through workouts in hopes of improving his draft stock.

“I think it was very crucial. It built confidence — it allowed me to go through the draft workouts and play against the guys going in that range," Pritchard said on Derrick White's podcast (h/t HoopsHype).

"And I was competing — if not better than them. That’s when I was like, ‘Okay, I belong.’ I still went back to school. I had the option to take a two-way with Phoenix and stuff, but I went back because I was like, ‘I can up my stock. I think I could be a first-rounder.’”

Pritchard's return for a senior season ultimately paid off, as he was a first-round pick by Boston in the following draft and soon would grow into a key role player for the Celtics' championship run while recently winning the league's Sixth Man of the Year award.

What Did Suns Do in 2019 NBA Draft?

The Suns ultimately landed guys such as Cameron Johnson and Dario Saric from trades in the 2019 NBA Draft, two pieces that were helpful in Phoenix making their magical run to the 2021 NBA Finals.

In the year where Pritchard was selected, 2020, the Suns took Jalen Smith with the tenth overall pick.

Pritchard Would Be Vital for Suns' Current Roster

Pritchard would be a nice luxury for the Suns to have in their current backcourt with names such as Devin Booker and Jalen Green in the mix, especially with his ability to play either point or shooting guard for first-time head coach Jordan Ott.

Dillon Brooks, who was acquired via trade from the Houston Rockets in the Kevin Durant trade this summer, was teammates with Pritchard at Oregon before both entered the league, and the newest Suns forward says he knew Pritchard was a hard-worker.

"I wasn’t surprised because I felt like me and him were at the same level when we left college. And I knew that he was one of the hardest workers, or the hardest worker," Brooks said. "Being on his team as a freshman, he was just a straight dog, and I loved him as a point guard on my team.”

Latest Phoenix Suns News

feed

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News