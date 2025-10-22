Celtics Announce Jaylen Brown’s Status for Season Opener vs 76ers
The Boston Celtics will tip off their 2025-26 campaign on Wednesday as they get set to take on the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Celtics will look to get off to a strong start after a summer of change.
Boston opens as the home favorites in this contest at -4.5. That's mainly because they will have their star guard, Jaylen Brown, on the court.
Brown, who was listed as questionable ahead of the contest, has been upgraded to available and will play tonight.
Brown entered Wednesday listed as questionable for the season opener due to a hamstring injury. He had practiced for the last two days, which was a great sign for his status for the season opener.
The 28-year-old star guard suffered the injury in the team's preseason game against the Toronto Raptors.
Brown exited the match and did not return; however, many view his exit from the game as more of the Celtics being cautious.
The four-time All-Star had this to say about his injury.
“I wasn’t too concerned,” Brown said. “ … I was fine. Maybe a little tweak, but nothing crazy."
Brown is entering his 10th NBA season, all with the Celtics, and has been a cornerstone for both the franchise and its community since being selected No. 3 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft.
Throughout his career in Boston, he’s been consistently impressive, averaging 19.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from three across 603 games, logging 30.6 minutes per contest.
Last season, he continued his high level of play, putting up 22.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over 63 games. This year, Brown will step in as the team’s de facto No. 1 option, with the Celtics potentially facing the entire season without star forward Jayson Tatum.
The Celtics will host the 76ers in this contest after a stellar 2024-25 campaign. Last season, Boston took home the season series against the 76ers, 3-1. Overall, Boston leads the series with a 273-198 record throughout a total of 471 games.
The 76ers were arguably the most disappointing team last season, finishing with a 24-58 overall record and 15-37 in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers allowed opponents to score 115.8 points per game and shoot 48.8 percent from the field last season.
