Pittsburgh Steelers new alternate uniforms are ugliest ones in the NFL
The Pittsburgh Steelers are iconic.
Even for NFL fans that hate the Steelers, especially their AFC North rivals like the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals, there has always been the utmost respect that the black and gold classic uniforms, especially the helmet, are some of the best in the league.
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers poses with Steelers receivers as Brittani nowhere to be seen in Malibu
So while alternate uniforms are usually fantastic throwbacks, like the Philadelphia Eagles' kelly greens (that should return to their regular kit), or the San Diego Chargers' powder blues, the Steelers decided to ruin everything and reveal these atrocities that harken back to 1933 and should have been buried in the past for eternity.
RELATED: DK Metcalf's first Steelers uniform photo causes stir after George Pickens trade
It's hard to pinpoint what is the most hideous part of the uniform, but we'd have to go with the tan-colored pants, with the matte gold helmet a very close second. The Steelers' regular helmet could be the best in the NFL with the three hypocycloids for what makes steel perfectly commented by the iconic black base.
Leave it to the world's worst NFL influencer Dov Kleiman to say they look "AMAZING." When Dov is on your side, you know they're terrible.
Here's a better view of the helmet and jersey. They look so much like a college team from a minor conference trying to get noticed for their big Tuesday night football game, while the back of the jersey looks like a glorified T-shirt.
Final grade: F
What's the opposite of having no notes? Infinite notes of improvement?
Luckily Steel City model T.J. Watt can laugh all the way to the bank with his three-year, $123 million extension ($108 million guaranteed), making him the highest paid non-QB, because it seems like Steelers brass certainly didn't use enough money and resources on an eye-pleasing alternate uniform design.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip