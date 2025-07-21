Steelers Release New Throwback Uniforms
At long last, the Pittsburgh Steelers have released their new throwback uniforms for the 2025 season.
The jerseys are an ode to the look that the franchise adopted during its first season all the way back in 1933 when they were still known as the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The uniforms include black stripes across the middle alongside white block numbers that were once a staple of the team's jerseys.
Additionally, the Pittsburgh city crest lies on the left chest, serving as a nod to the connection and heritage of the city city itself and the franchise.
Black block numbers are also present on the back of the uniform, and beige pants will also be used to replicate the khaki uniform the Steelers used in 1933.
The helmet, which is gold with a matte finish and gray face mask, is influenced by the looks the team used in both the 1930s and 1960s.
"We're excited to unveil our new throwback uniforms which not only pay tribute to the origins of the Steelers franchise but also to the deep connection we have to our hometown of Pittsburgh," Steelers President Art Rooney II said, per Steelers.com. "It's especially fitting that we'll debut these uniforms on Sunday night, October 26 when we play the Green Bay Packers – another franchise in the league with a long and rich history."
The uniform will be worn with slight alterations against Green Bay, and it remains to be seen when the team uses them beyond that point.
