Jordan Chiles reveals which hometown hero inspired flashy gold grill
The Olympics are bringing out style moments within some of the world’s greatest athletes. Not only are these Olympians killing it at their respective sports, but they’re also slaying the fashion game. From next-level nails to flashy leotards, there ought to be a gold medal for fashion.
One of the most memorable fashion moments of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games so far took place on Tuesday, when the USA women’s gymnastics team won gold medals at the women’s artistic gymnastics team final. During the medal ceremony, fans may have noticed some additional gold medal — on Jordan Chiles’ teeth.
In an interview with GQ, Chiles, 23, revealed she got the grills custom-made, anticipating a big win.
“I had really good faith in us that we were gonna win a gold medal,” Chiles said. So I was like, you know what, I’m gonna just bring them with me.”
Chiles, who hails from Houston, Texas, also shared that one of her hometown heroes inspired her look — the one and only, Beyoncé.
For the bottom portion of the grill, Chiles brought in a photo of Queen Bey to the designer to help create the ultimate H-Town accessory.
When [Beyoncé] released her “Cowboy Carter” [album], just any photo that she posted with her grill in her mouth up close, you can see that her bottom teeth have the bar,” said Chiles, “so that caught my eye.”
And of course, Bey has returned the love from the Olympic athletes in kind, notably narrating a kick-off video featuring Chiles, Simone Biles, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Noah Lyles, introducing Team USA.
In Beyoncé’s words, “this ain’t Texas,” but while you can take the girl out of Texas, you can’t take Texas out of the girl.
