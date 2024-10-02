Rachel Bush, NFL WAG All-Star, posts jaw-dropping yellow bikini photos
Rachel Bush is back at it with the incredible bikini photos.
The wife of Miami Dolphins All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer recently dropped a lingerie throwback photo with a different hair color, and then teased us in a tiny blue bikini selfie.
Bush decided to work on her tan with the caption, “take me to the ocean.” The yellow bikini she chose is a bombshell look.
RELATED: Josh Allen’s girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld crushes in shimmering black minidress
RELATED: Gracie Hunt wows in white dress, compares life to ‘Ferris Bueller’
The 26-year-old beauty is quite the social media influencer with 4.1 million followers and it’s easy to see why.
Bush and Poyer, 33, initially met after he slid into some DMs on Twitter (now X) and began dating in 2015. The power couple were married in 2018 in a ceremony in Jamaica. They have one daughter together named Aliyah, who was born in December of 2016.
Poyer has 19 tackles for the 1-3 Dolphins this season in what looks like it could be a long one for Miami.
While the team has been cold, Bush has been as hot as ever. She’ll also certainly enjoy the Miami beaches and weather better this fall and winter than in Buffalo where Poyer played last. Hopefully, it means more bikini shots for the world to see all year round.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star
Big news: Cameron Brink shares huge engagement news with Eiffel Tower stunners
Proud gf: Livvy Dunne drops epic photodump celebrating WAG rookie season for bf
Respect the game: Angel Reese gets her flowers from Baltimore Ravens All-Pro
Lone bright spot: Lane Kiffin’s daughters Landry, Presley’s fantastic fits during upset