Rebeca Andrade wows in tiny bikini poses on Brazil beach
Rebeca Andrade has been enjoying her time off since winning a gold medal in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.
We’ve seen the 25-year-old Brazilian gymnast teasing with flirty dance moves in a fire yellow dress, and crush her vacation in Italy in a pink minidress.
In her latest post, Andrade took to the beaches of the state of Bahia in Brazil to show off her tiny black bikini in poses while on an ATV. She captioned the post, “Bahia, you have my heart ❤️.”
That’s definitely the physique of a gold medal gymnast.
Andrade is also known as "Rebeyonce" in Brazil for her love of the singer Beyoncé. The nickname stuck when she performed floor exercises in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio to Beyoncé songs.
With a gold in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, Andrade now holds six overall Olympic medals — two golds, three silvers, and one bronze. She also has the claim of defeating USA’s Simone Biles at Biles’ signature floor exercise event.
Andrade’s latest look and poses are certainly a perfect 10.
