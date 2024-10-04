Rebeca Andrade teases with flirty dance in fire yellow dress
Rebeca Andrade loves to dance whether it’s at the Olympics or not.
The 25-year-old danced and wowed her way to a gold medal in the floor exercise at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, becoming the most decorated gymnast in Brazil’s history.
Since then, the 25-year-old has been enjoying her offseason by taking in the country’s first NFL game in a stunning tassled-red oversized coat that went viral, showing off her gymnast physique in beach bikini photos, and rocking curly hair in a white bralette while doing a dancing video on Instagram.
In her most recent video, Andrade posted a clip in a bombshell short yellow dress before her night out in Brazil with friends on IG Stories. She did a flirty dance and teased with kisses with the translated caption, “oh how she is beautiful.”
She certainly is beautiful. Andrade would later post from her dinner in what looked like an amazing time and some killer food.
Andrade is also known as "Rebeyonce" in Brazil for her love of the singer Beyoncé. The nickname stuck when she performed floor exercises in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio to Beyoncé songs.
With a gold in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, Andrade now holds six overall Olympic medals — two golds, three silvers, and one bronze. She also has the claim of defeating USA’s Simone Biles at her signature floor exercise event.
After all her accomplishments, Andrade deserves to dance, have fun and let loose.
