Rebeca Andrade slays in all-pink tennis miniskirt fit in Italy
Rebeca Andrade is taking a well-deserved vacation to Italy with friends after her busy summer, and sharing her adventures on social media.
Since becoming Brazil’s most decorated gymnast in history with four medals in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, the 25-year-old star has been enjoying her offseason. She first took in the country’s first NFL game in a stunning tassled-red oversized coat that went viral, then showed off her gymnast physique in beach bikini photos, rocked curly hair in a white bralette while doing a dancing video, and then wore this flirty fire yellow dress fit.
RELATED: Simone Biles stunningly tiny beside leaning 6-foot-4 G-Eazy
Her latest stop was Virona, Italy, where Andrade broke out a stunning all-pink tennis miniskirt fit on Instagram.
She also broke out in dance to Bobby Valentino’s “Slow Down” song, showing off her moves once again, but in glasses this time. The caption translates to “her outfit.”
RELATED: Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Joscelyn Roberson channel Beyoncé with fits
Andrade posted lots of pictures and videos on her social media showing her and her friends having a great time.
Andrade is also known as "Rebeyonce" in Brazil for her love of the singer Beyoncé. The nickname stuck when she performed floor exercises in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio to Beyoncé songs.
With a gold in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, Andrade now holds six overall Olympic medals — two golds, three silvers, and one bronze. She also has the claim of defeating USA’s Simone Biles at Biles’ signature floor exercise event.
Andrade definitely won with this vacation fit, scoring a perfect 10 for her dance routine and look.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava posts SMU cheerleader uni fit after big win vs. Louisville
Good hair day: WNBA's DiJonai Carrington swoons over GF NaLyssa Smith's new hairstyle
Bikini beauty: Gabby Thomas flaunts breathtaking bikini photo during Maldives vacation
It’s a ‘Mother’: Angel Reese continues to serve 'Mother' with an NSFW twist
Perfect 10: Livvy Dunne mocks bf Paul Skenes’ gymnastics fails, scores each one