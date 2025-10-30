Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s daughter Vlaimel's cute message predicts World Series win
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is attempting to do the impossible by out-slugging Shohei Ohtani.
In a career-defining moment in Game 4 of the World Series, Vlad Jr. changed the entire momentum of the series by belting a two-run home run against the superhero-like Japanese hero that led to a 6-2 victory, and now after tonight's Game 5 stunner, the underdog Toronto Blue Jays are only one victory away from shocking, pardon the pun, the world and Los Angeles Dodgers heading back home to the Rogers Centre.
RELATED: Vlad Jr.’s wife Nathalie shares denim fit with daughter’s ‘Guerrero’ Game 4 surprise
Not that the ALCS MVP ever had anything to worry about since his eight-year-old daughter, Vlaimel, predicted the outcome of not only some dramatic moments, but of the entire World Series in a heartwarming voicemail shared just before tonight's game.
In her sweet message, which seems to have been left for the five-time All-Star sometime during the MLB playoffs, says in part, "I knew it daddy! You were going to win. I knew it! I told you. You're going to be the best one out there... We're going to win this whole season... I love you dad!"
RELATED: Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s daughter Vlaimel cries tears of joy after Blue Jays' ALCS win
Not only has Vlady been one of the "best ones out there," the 26-year-old $500 million man, $325 million guaranteed, has had one of the best postseasons of all time, batting over .400 with a bonkers OPS of over 1.300 with eight home runs and 15 RBIs.
Ohtani understandably steals all of the headlines in the United States, but the son of the former AL MVP and Montreal Expos legend Vladimir Guerrero has reached icon status north of the border.
RELATED: Vlad Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie posts hanging with Dodgers WAG in World Series
Vladito's wife Nathalie often posts Vlaimel in fashionable Guerrero custom fits with mom rooting for husand and dad celebrating throughout Toronto's Cinderella playoff run.
Now the trio might soon be flexing a World Series championship, which eight-year-old Vlaimel had already predicted like a clairvoyant.
