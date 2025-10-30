The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s daughter Vlaimel's cute message predicts World Series win

A sweet voicemail from Vlad Jr.'s eight year old was shared before the game. If it holds true, the Blue Jays will be celebrating a huge upset of the Dodgers.

Matthew Graham

Oct. 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after grounding into a double play during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Oct. 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after grounding into a double play during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is attempting to do the impossible by out-slugging Shohei Ohtani.

In a career-defining moment in Game 4 of the World Series, Vlad Jr. changed the entire momentum of the series by belting a two-run home run against the superhero-like Japanese hero that led to a 6-2 victory, and now after tonight's Game 5 stunner, the underdog Toronto Blue Jays are only one victory away from shocking, pardon the pun, the world and Los Angeles Dodgers heading back home to the Rogers Centre.

RELATED: Vlad Jr.’s wife Nathalie shares denim fit with daughter’s ‘Guerrero’ Game 4 surprise

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Vlad Guerrero Jr., Vlaimel Guerrero
April 14, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. poses for a photo with his wife and daughter during the press conference at Rogers Centre. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Not that the ALCS MVP ever had anything to worry about since his eight-year-old daughter, Vlaimel, predicted the outcome of not only some dramatic moments, but of the entire World Series in a heartwarming voicemail shared just before tonight's game.

In her sweet message, which seems to have been left for the five-time All-Star sometime during the MLB playoffs, says in part, "I knew it daddy! You were going to win. I knew it! I told you. You're going to be the best one out there... We're going to win this whole season... I love you dad!"

RELATED: Vlad Guerrero Jr.'s daughter Vlaimel cries tears of joy after Blue Jays' ALCS win

Not only has Vlady been one of the "best ones out there," the 26-year-old $500 million man, $325 million guaranteed, has had one of the best postseasons of all time, batting over .400 with a bonkers OPS of over 1.300 with eight home runs and 15 RBIs.

Ohtani understandably steals all of the headlines in the United States, but the son of the former AL MVP and Montreal Expos legend Vladimir Guerrero has reached icon status north of the border.

RELATED: Vlad Guerrero Jr.’s wife Nathalie posts hanging with Dodgers WAG in World Series

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Vlad Guerrero Jr., Vlad, Vlady
Oct. 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero (27) celebrates with the ALCS most valuable player trophy after defeating the Seattle Mariners in game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Vladito's wife Nathalie often posts Vlaimel in fashionable Guerrero custom fits with mom rooting for husand and dad celebrating throughout Toronto's Cinderella playoff run.

Now the trio might soon be flexing a World Series championship, which eight-year-old Vlaimel had already predicted like a clairvoyant.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Vlad Guerrero Jr. Vlad Jr., Vlady
Oct. 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with teammates after winning game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Leave her alone: Defending Ayesha Curry, husband Steph as ugly backlash continues

How much?: Chauncey Billups’ net worth scrutinized after stunning FBI arrest

Thoughts and prayers: Who is Alex Vesia’s wife after sudden World Series departure?

Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss

For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships