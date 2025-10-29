The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vlad Jr.’s wife Nathalie shares denim fit with daughter’s ‘Guerrero’ Game 4 surprise

Mom and daughter rock their World Series Game 4 looks as dad homers early on.

Matt Ryan

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game four of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game four of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been on fire this postseason and is a major reason the Toronto Blue Jays are in the World Series. In Game 4 he homered off Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani while his wife Nathalie Guerrero watched in her stunning denim fit.

Vladimir took Ohtani deep for a two-run homer in the top of the third inning to give the Blue Jays the lead. It was his seventh of the postseason for a Toronto record and his first of the World Series.

Vladimir’s wife has been a hit all playoffs like her controversial fit for Game 7 of ALDS, and her enemy Dodgers hang with another WAG in Game 3 in Los Angeles.

His daughter Vlaimel also has been a center of attention, seen crying tears of joy when the team was headed to the World Series.

Together, they rocked denim fits for Game 4.

Nathalie and Vlaimel
Nathalie Guerrero/Instagram

Here’s Vlaimel’s custom look she showed off.

Vlamiel Guerrero
Nathalie Guerrero/Instagram

And Nathalie’s look:

Nathalie Guerrero
Nathalie Guerrero/Instagram

Are they the lucky fits for the Jays to even the series or will the Dodgers have a chance to close out the World Series on Wednesday night?

Win or lose for Vlad, the Guerrero girls had a winning fit night as they always do.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

