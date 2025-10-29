Vlad Jr.’s wife Nathalie shares denim fit with daughter’s ‘Guerrero’ Game 4 surprise
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been on fire this postseason and is a major reason the Toronto Blue Jays are in the World Series. In Game 4 he homered off Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani while his wife Nathalie Guerrero watched in her stunning denim fit.
Vladimir took Ohtani deep for a two-run homer in the top of the third inning to give the Blue Jays the lead. It was his seventh of the postseason for a Toronto record and his first of the World Series.
Vladimir’s wife has been a hit all playoffs like her controversial fit for Game 7 of ALDS, and her enemy Dodgers hang with another WAG in Game 3 in Los Angeles.
His daughter Vlaimel also has been a center of attention, seen crying tears of joy when the team was headed to the World Series.
Together, they rocked denim fits for Game 4.
Here’s Vlaimel’s custom look she showed off.
And Nathalie’s look:
Are they the lucky fits for the Jays to even the series or will the Dodgers have a chance to close out the World Series on Wednesday night?
Win or lose for Vlad, the Guerrero girls had a winning fit night as they always do.
