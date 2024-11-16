Rickea Jackson throws it back with cute pink Hello Kitty flip phone
Rickea Jackson is throwing it back with some cartoon nostalgia.
RELATED: WNBA star Rickea Jackson makes history with new shoe deal
Today, the Los Angeles Sparks forward took to her Instagram Story to share a photo, in which, she was surrounded by girly pink furnishings and accessories. In the photo, she appeared to be an an apartment or hotel room of some sort, which contained a pink couch.
Jackson was wearing a pink and gray beanie, and appeared to be handling a call on a Hello Kitty flip phone.
While Jackson may be having a bit of fun with the old-fashioned cellular device, make no mistake, the WNBA superstar is rocking with some next-level accessories. Earlier this week, Jackson shared some photos announcing that she is the newest face of Beats By Dre.
In a video campaign shared by Beats and Jackson, she maintains the pink aesthetic, waking up in pink sheets, cooking toast in a pink toaster, and answering her actual iPhone — also pink, and contained in a pink case.
Jackson had a hell of a WNBA rookie season, averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. In a May 2024 interview with The Sporting Tribune, she revealed that if she wasn’t playing basketball, she would like to be a model.
RELATED: Rickea Jackson’s wowza WNBA pregame fit before ejection, heated altercation
And with her latest campaign, she’s carrying out both dreams.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fabulous life: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
Adorable duo: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers win
Speaking of…: Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis
Stealth mode: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ‘College GameDay’
First on fire: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look