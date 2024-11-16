The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Rickea Jackson throws it back with cute pink Hello Kitty flip phone

While the Los Angeles Sparks forward has a love for the nostalgia, she's currently the face of some next-level accessories.

Rickea Jackson (2 Los Angeles Sparks) looks dejected during the game between the Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks on Friday September 6th, 2024 at Wintrust Arena, Chicago, USA.
Rickea Jackson is throwing it back with some cartoon nostalgia.

Today, the Los Angeles Sparks forward took to her Instagram Story to share a photo, in which, she was surrounded by girly pink furnishings and accessories. In the photo, she appeared to be an an apartment or hotel room of some sort, which contained a pink couch.

Jackson was wearing a pink and gray beanie, and appeared to be handling a call on a Hello Kitty flip phone.

Rickea Jackson / Instagram
While Jackson may be having a bit of fun with the old-fashioned cellular device, make no mistake, the WNBA superstar is rocking with some next-level accessories. Earlier this week, Jackson shared some photos announcing that she is the newest face of Beats By Dre.

In a video campaign shared by Beats and Jackson, she maintains the pink aesthetic, waking up in pink sheets, cooking toast in a pink toaster, and answering her actual iPhone — also pink, and contained in a pink case.

Jackson had a hell of a WNBA rookie season, averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. In a May 2024 interview with The Sporting Tribune, she revealed that if she wasn’t playing basketball, she would like to be a model.

And with her latest campaign, she’s carrying out both dreams.

