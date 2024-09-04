Rickea Jackson rocks sporty crop top, miniskirt combo for WNBA primetime (PHOTOS)
The ladies of the Los Angeles Sparks are turning heads tonight. Ahead of their game against the Indiana Fever, the Sparks showed out with some timeless tunnel fits.
As is par for the course, Sparks forward Rickea Jackson slayed as she channeled her inner Spice Girl. In a photo shared to the Sparks’ official social media channels caption “Sporty Spice,” Jackson looked fly rocking a blue, long-sleeved crop top with a matching mini skirt. She finished off her ensemble with a tiny red handbag, as well as make-up by Urban Decay.
Over the course of the season, Jackson has had a promising rookie year, as she’s been averaging 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Earlier this week, she became to fourth Sparks player ever to score 400+ points in a debut season.
In a July interview with Clutch Points, Jackson revealed that her career has been moving at a quick pace, but she hasn’t let this slip her up.
“There's been ups and downs as a rookie,” said Jackson, “but I feel like we just came in being confident and being ourselves and it's been pretty fun to watch.”
Earlier this week, Unrivaled shared that Jackson would play in the 3x3 league founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.
In tandem with killing it on the court, Jackson hasn’t missed a beat in the tunnel either.
