Scottie Scheffler upstaged by wife Meredith’s red dress at Ryder Cup Gala
Scottie Scheffler hopes to help lead the U.S. back to Ryder Cup glory over Europe when the teams square off a Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. Before competition begins on Friday, the world’s No. 1 ranked golfer attended the gala where his wife Meredith crushed him with her red dress.
Meredith has definitely been a presence at Scottie’s major golf tournaments even if she’s dealing with their 1-year-old son Bennett covered in poop during dad’s big moment.
Her outfit was center stage at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere in what was a most-unusual date night. In case you haven’t seen the movie, Scheffler has an amazing part in it.
For the Ryder Cup Gala event on Tuesday night, Scheffler wrote, “Mom & Dad date night at the Ryder Cup Gala 🏆“ and posted this amazing picture of the couple with him in a suit and her red dress with flower patterns winning the night.
Scottie and Meredith married at then end of 2020 and have the one son together.
The Europeans have dominated the Ryder Cup — which takes place every two years — with the U.S. only winning four times in the last 30 years.
Scheffler hopes this time around it goes as well as his date night.
