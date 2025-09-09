Ciara is 'so proud' of son Win in exciting gig with dad Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson just made a commercial with his son Win Harrison, who is adorably bragging about the ad with his New York Giants quarterback dad.
The 36-year-old Wilson and husband to recording artist Ciara is in his 13th NFL season with his fourth team after coming over to the Giants from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason.
While Week 1 didn’t got as planned in a dismal offensive performance of 17-for-37 for 168 yards and no touchdowns, and a very oddly timed post touting being “ready” after, he’s certainly winning off the field.
RELATED: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Ciara, 39, and Wilson have been married since 2016 and just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary with some sweet video tributes to each other. The have four kids: son Future, 11, who Wilson just officially adopted with his last name, daughter Sienna, 8, Win, 5, and baby daughter Amora, 1, who looks so much like dad.
RELATED: Novak Djokovic gives Ciara, Russell Wilson’s son unforgettable moment at US Open
While Wilson has many brand partners including is own 3BRAND where he had the whole family dress up in matching fits, his latest for Hot Wheels included Win in the commercial.
Ciara posted how excited her son is about it and how proud she is of him: “Wins been telling everyone about his commercial with Daddy! The cutest! So proud 🥰”
That’s so cute. Dad definitely has lots of fans at home no matter what’s going on for him on the field.
He’ll have a chance to prove himself again come Sunday at the Dallas Cowboys where they’ll be cheering him on.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad