The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant roasts Kobe protege Sabrina Ionescu's WNBA trophy fail

Vanessa Bryant had a close eye on the WNBA Finals and was quick to make fun of Kobe protege Sabrina Ionescu for a hilarious fail with the trophy during her celebration.

Josh Sanchez

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
In this story:

The WNBA Finals are in the books and the New York Liberty are your WNBA Champions after a thrilling overtime victory. One of the many people paying close attention to the action was Vanessa Bryant.

Vanessa is very familiar with is Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu.

Ionescu was very close with Kobe Bryant and was considered to be one of his proteges as he worked to grow women's basketball. Kobe and Sab had one-on-one training sessions and she is known for her own Mamba Mentality.

MORE: Sabrina Ionescu, Napheesa Collier's daughter's cute moment at WNBA Finals

Because of her closeness to the family, Vanessa couldn't help but to take a playful jab at Ionescu during the Liberty's championship celebration.

Ionescu was posing with the trophy for a photo when she began to cramp up.

Here is a story in three parts.

Vanessa Bryant, Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty, WNBA Finals
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

MORE: Vanessa, Natalia Bryant share sweet mother-daughter moments at Dodgers’ clincher

Vanessa Bryant, Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty, WNBA Finals
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Vanessa Bryant, Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty, WNBA Finals
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Cramps are never fun, but they have to feel a little better when you are a champion.

Of course, Vanessa made sure to let everyone know it was all love.

Vanessa Bryant, Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty, WNBA Finals
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The New York Liberty can now get ready for their celebratory tour and eventual parade through New York City.

Let's just hope there are no more cramps along the way.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Kiss the chef: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld turns up the heat in shoestring tank

Mamba forever: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stunningly grown up in new selfie

Casually cool: Livvy Dunne flexes bootylicious hot pink fit for swanky brand

Who’s that girl?: Buff Sydney Sweeney unrecognizable as boxer Christy Martin

Oops: Karl-Anthony Towns caught NBA phone cheating on Jordyn Woods date

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News