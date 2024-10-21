Vanessa Bryant roasts Kobe protege Sabrina Ionescu's WNBA trophy fail
The WNBA Finals are in the books and the New York Liberty are your WNBA Champions after a thrilling overtime victory. One of the many people paying close attention to the action was Vanessa Bryant.
Vanessa is very familiar with is Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu.
Ionescu was very close with Kobe Bryant and was considered to be one of his proteges as he worked to grow women's basketball. Kobe and Sab had one-on-one training sessions and she is known for her own Mamba Mentality.
MORE: Sabrina Ionescu, Napheesa Collier's daughter's cute moment at WNBA Finals
Because of her closeness to the family, Vanessa couldn't help but to take a playful jab at Ionescu during the Liberty's championship celebration.
Ionescu was posing with the trophy for a photo when she began to cramp up.
Here is a story in three parts.
MORE: Vanessa, Natalia Bryant share sweet mother-daughter moments at Dodgers’ clincher
Cramps are never fun, but they have to feel a little better when you are a champion.
Of course, Vanessa made sure to let everyone know it was all love.
The New York Liberty can now get ready for their celebratory tour and eventual parade through New York City.
Let's just hope there are no more cramps along the way.
