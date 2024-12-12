The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sarah Jane Ramos' stunning new pregnancy look dazzles beside Dak Prescott, baby MJ

Lost in the exciting news of the Dallas Cowboys injured quarterback having another child was that his fiancée looks amazing in her announcement posts.

Matthew Graham

Nov 28, 2024: Injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Nov 28, 2024: Injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott's personal life is crushing his professional one.

After the Dallas Cowboys quarterback underwent season-ending surgery for his injured hamstring last month, he's had to watch as his team's season meanders towards mediocrity after another heartbreaking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, 27-20. Not to mention fans' angst with his $60 million a year salary.

Luckily for the 31 year old, his personal life has been on fire. Earlier in the year he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos, also 31, using daugher MJ as a perfect wing woman, and then they announced with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that they were expecting their second daughter, honoring papa with his rarely used full name, Rayne Dakota Prescott.

What got lost in the hoopla was Ramos' amazing fits, both with the original SI Swimsuit announcement and the second set of photos she dropped today on Instagram.

Sarah Jane Ramos
Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram

Both are different versions of white, sheer stunners that make Prescott an afterthought and baby MJ even that much more adorable.

The pregnancy glow is in full effect in these photos, and baby MJ looks adorable.

So while Cowboys fans may be frustrated with the team and Prescott's output given his monster contract, it's hard not to be happy for him, Ramos and MJ. At the very least, they'd have to admit Ramos looks fantastic.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

