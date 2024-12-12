Sarah Jane Ramos' stunning new pregnancy look dazzles beside Dak Prescott, baby MJ
Dak Prescott's personal life is crushing his professional one.
After the Dallas Cowboys quarterback underwent season-ending surgery for his injured hamstring last month, he's had to watch as his team's season meanders towards mediocrity after another heartbreaking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, 27-20. Not to mention fans' angst with his $60 million a year salary.
RELATED: Sarah Jane Ramos' 10-carat engagement ring from Dak Prescott has insane price
Luckily for the 31 year old, his personal life has been on fire. Earlier in the year he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos, also 31, using daugher MJ as a perfect wing woman, and then they announced with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that they were expecting their second daughter, honoring papa with his rarely used full name, Rayne Dakota Prescott.
What got lost in the hoopla was Ramos' amazing fits, both with the original SI Swimsuit announcement and the second set of photos she dropped today on Instagram.
Both are different versions of white, sheer stunners that make Prescott an afterthought and baby MJ even that much more adorable.
RELATED: Sarah Jane Ramos wows in all-white boots, minidress, with bestie for girls night
The pregnancy glow is in full effect in these photos, and baby MJ looks adorable.
So while Cowboys fans may be frustrated with the team and Prescott's output given his monster contract, it's hard not to be happy for him, Ramos and MJ. At the very least, they'd have to admit Ramos looks fantastic.
