Savannah James drips must-see, insane fit in South Korea without LeBron
Savannah James was taking care of her own business while LeBron and her boys were back home playing basketball. She dropped some serious drip along the way as well.
The 38-year-old wife to the Los Angeles Lakers star and mother of three hit Seoul, South Korea, with daughter Zhuri Nova, 10, where the mother and daughter did the most adorable dance together.
Savannah, who can certainly rock a fit like her prep schoolboy look, was at it again with a new must-see look like something out of a movie.
While mom looked like a queen, princess Zhuri rocked her fit, too.
LeBron and Savannah have been together since they were 16 years old as he rose to stardom at St. Vincent St. Mary's High School in Ohio. The couple from Akron was married in 2013, and have three children together: LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., 20, Bryce Maximus, 17, and Zhuri Nova.
Bronny was drafted by the Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft to become the first-father son duo ever to play together in the league. Bryce is an Arizona Wildcats and is in his senior season of high school basketball at Sierra Canyon in the Los Angeles area.
Savannah and Zhuri certainly slayed their trip to Korea away from the boys.
