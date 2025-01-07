Savannah James slays in prep schoolboy, tie-and-plaid fit in NYC without LeBron
LeBron James isn’t the only one in the family whose got game. His wife Savannah James showed off her baller fit game with an impressive bold new look.
While the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is in the middle of the season, his wife the entrepreneur and philanthropist is always busy when she’s not watching his games, or son Bronny play, or taking care of son Bryce, 17, or daughter Zhuri, 11 — both of whom she did an adorable TikTok dance video with in their Christmas pajamas.
Savannah, along with longtime James event planner April McDaniel of April’s Office, made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in New York City where Savannah wowed in her plaid schoolboy fit.
Like a boss!
Savannah and LeBron, 40, have been together since high school in Akron, Ohio. They tied the knot in 2013 and have the three kids together.
James said after receiving an ESPY award in 2023, “For our family, no one has sacrificed more and more hard work to support this family more than you and I appreciate you for that, love you,” he told his wife.
For someone who doesn’t like the spotlight all that much, Savannah certainly brought the attention on herself with her schoolboy fit slay.
