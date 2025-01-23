The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Savannah James shares adorable moment with daughter Zhuri as empire grows

LeBron James' wife Savannah James is continuing to build her empire with a business trip, teasing some major moves while making memories with daughter Zhuri.

Josh Sanchez

Savannah James at the premiere of Netflix's "Hustle."
Savannah James at the premiere of Netflix's "Hustle." / IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

While LeBron James is on the hardwood with the Los Angeles Lakers as the NBA season heats up, his wife Savannah James is making some major business moves around the world.

Savannah recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at a trip to South Korea with her daughter Zhuri, where they were in the lab cooking up something special.

"Back at it with my first 24 in Korea," Savannah wrote on Instagram. "We're getting closer."

Savannah appears to be close to launching a skincare line. And while she was busy "getting closer" to expanding her business empire, she made sure to enjoy the moments with Zhuri.

Savannah James, Zhuri James
Savannah James / Instagram

Savannah James, Zhuri James
Savannah James / Instagram

You have to love how locked in Zhuri is with every step her mother is making.

Earlier in the day, April McDaniel, who is the co-founder of another business venture, Let It Break, shared positive news on that front. That venture is expanding to New York as well as Los Angeles.

Savannah James, Let It Break
April McDaniel / Instagram

Once again, Zhuri was front and center with her mother.

LeBron and Savannah may just have a little millionaire entrepreneur on their hands.

Savannah James, Zhuri James
April McDaniel / Instagram

Savannah James, Zhuri James
April McDaniel / Instagram

The James family continues to have a lot to be proud of. Not only are LeBron and Savannah successful in their own ventures, but their oldest son Bronny made it to the NBA, Bryce also appears on his way to basketball stardom, and Zhuri is learning the ins and outs of the business world right out of the gate.

You love to see it.

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Josh Sanchez

