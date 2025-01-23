Savannah James shares adorable moment with daughter Zhuri as empire grows
While LeBron James is on the hardwood with the Los Angeles Lakers as the NBA season heats up, his wife Savannah James is making some major business moves around the world.
Savannah recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at a trip to South Korea with her daughter Zhuri, where they were in the lab cooking up something special.
"Back at it with my first 24 in Korea," Savannah wrote on Instagram. "We're getting closer."
Savannah appears to be close to launching a skincare line. And while she was busy "getting closer" to expanding her business empire, she made sure to enjoy the moments with Zhuri.
You have to love how locked in Zhuri is with every step her mother is making.
Earlier in the day, April McDaniel, who is the co-founder of another business venture, Let It Break, shared positive news on that front. That venture is expanding to New York as well as Los Angeles.
Once again, Zhuri was front and center with her mother.
LeBron and Savannah may just have a little millionaire entrepreneur on their hands.
The James family continues to have a lot to be proud of. Not only are LeBron and Savannah successful in their own ventures, but their oldest son Bronny made it to the NBA, Bryce also appears on his way to basketball stardom, and Zhuri is learning the ins and outs of the business world right out of the gate.
You love to see it.
