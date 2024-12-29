Savannah James shows love to Bronny after near double-double
Bronny James is beginning to come into his own with the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G-League. Bronny had a breakout game earlier in the month, and he has kept the momentum going with his mother Savannah James continuing to be his biggest cheerleader.
On Saturday night, Bronny returned to action against the Cleveland Charge.
While South Bay dropped a close game, 93-90, Bronny went off with another strong performance and near double-double.
MORE: Savannah James' proud mom flex playing as Bronny in NBA 2K
Bronny finished the game with 23 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.
After the game, Savannah once again showed love for Bronny on social media. Savannah responded with a simple purple and gold heart.
Earlier in the week, the entire James family got together for an epic family photo after the Lakers took down the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day.
MORE: Savannah James on LeBron-level training with intense pilates
The photo came hours after Savannah was showing love to her other children, Bryce and Zhuri, with an adorable TikTok dance.
You have to love a family that is always riding together.
Bronny still has plenty of room to grow and he will continue to develop in the G-League until he gets his highly-anticipated call-up back to the NBA, but for now, the basketball world and Savannah will be watching his progress with South Bay.
