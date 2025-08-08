Shedeur Sanders arrives for Browns start with insane chain, crazy entourage entrance
Shedeur Sanders certainly doesn’t lack confidence. That was evident during his arrival for his first NFL start for the Cleveland Browns in the preseason vs. the Carolina Panthers on the road with his own unique style.
The 23-year-old rookie and son of Deion Sanders was a shocking surprise during the NFL draft when he slid all the way until the 5th round when Cleveland scooped up the Colorado Buffaloes star up.
RELATED: Bucs rookie Shilo Sanders makes fun of dad Deion over brother Shedeur’s draft slide
He’s worked hard all training camp so far and even didn’t want his dad to be there as it would be a “curse” as he said, and his post with 50 cent lyrics on Friday was telling that he wants the QB1 position in Cleveland.
Upon his arrival, he rocked his super expensive “Legendary” brand chain he had one or the draft as well as came in with his own entrourage while blasting his own “unrealesed music.”
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders shares why dad Deion would be 'curse' at Browns training camp
Now, that’s confidence.
Sanders was listed as the fourth quaarterback on the initial depth chart, but his start is sure to generate all kinds of buzz.
Your own chain, your own song, with your own entrouarge — that’s Shedeur Sanders and his first NFL game entrance.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal