The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders arrives for Browns start with insane chain, crazy entourage entrance

The Cleveland rookie looked confident walking into is first-ever NFL preseason game.

Matt Ryan

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during pregame warm ups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during pregame warm ups against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders certainly doesn’t lack confidence. That was evident during his arrival for his first NFL start for the Cleveland Browns in the preseason vs. the Carolina Panthers on the road with his own unique style.

The 23-year-old rookie and son of Deion Sanders was a shocking surprise during the NFL draft when he slid all the way until the 5th round when Cleveland scooped up the Colorado Buffaloes star up.

RELATED: Bucs rookie Shilo Sanders makes fun of dad Deion over brother Shedeur’s draft slide

Shedeur Sander
Sheduer hopes to make a splash for the Browns / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He’s worked hard all training camp so far and even didn’t want his dad to be there as it would be a “curse” as he said, and his post with 50 cent lyrics on Friday was telling that he wants the QB1 position in Cleveland.

Upon his arrival, he rocked his super expensive “Legendary” brand chain he had one or the draft as well as came in with his own entrourage while blasting his own “unrealesed music.”

RELATED: Shedeur Sanders shares why dad Deion would be 'curse' at Browns training camp

Now, that’s confidence.

Sanders was listed as the fourth quaarterback on the initial depth chart, but his start is sure to generate all kinds of buzz.

Your own chain, your own song, with your own entrouarge — that’s Shedeur Sanders and his first NFL game entrance.

Shedeur Sander
Shedeur had a different chain on while warming up. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit

Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?

Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend

Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion