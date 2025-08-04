Shedeur Sanders shares why dad Deion would be 'curse' at Browns training camp
Shedeur Sanders played for dad Deion Sanders in college at Jackson State and with the Colorado Bufflaoes. He revealed, though, why he wouldn’t want his father and former coach at Cleveland Browns training camp.
The 23-year-old Shedeur starred for dad in college, but slid to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft at 144th overall. He’s competing hard to try and make a name for himself in the NFL. Here’s a snapshot of how he’s has looked compared to his competition in Cleveland thus far.
RELATED: Bucs rookie Shilo Sanders makes fun of dad Deion over brother Shedeur’s draft slide
We know Shedeur is missing his brother Shilo who is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it must be hard being away from dad given the coach’s recent health struggles. Thankfully, Deion revealed he’s cancer-free now and showed off a crazy fishing video during his recovery back in Texas where Shedeur used to live on dad’s 5000-acre ranch.
RELATED: Deion Sanders directly asked about Karrueche Tran, abruptly ends interview
But why wouldn’t he want Deion to visit training camp, especially now that he’s healthy? Shedeur said that, “You can’t be proud of me right now,” and that he wants to accomplish more before dad comes. Also, he said, “I don't want no distractions” and that just for being who his dad is, it would cause that with his very presence there. Shedeur even called it “a gift and a curse at the same time.” Below is the full clip of what he said.
Deion also has Colorado coaching duties going on right now with college football less than a month away.
Will Shedeur want dad at Browns games once the season starts? That might depend how much playing time he’s getting.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium