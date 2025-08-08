Shedeur Sanders sends message in Browns QB battle with 50 Cent lyrics
Shedeur Sanders may be No. 4 on the depth chart, but it's clear he wants to be QB1 for the Cleveland Browns.
Getting a huge opportunity to start tonight in the Browns preseason opener vs. the Carolina Panthers, the most talked about fifth-round pick in the history of the NFL will look to make a good impression to improve on that "microscopic chance" of being Cleveland's starting quarterback this season.
RELATED: Bucs rookie Shilo Sanders blames dad Deion for brother Shedeur’s drastic draft slide
While defensive stud teammate Myles Garrett gave Deion Sander's son some praise earlier this week, saying, “He's lighthearted. He works hard. He takes it seriously, his craft," it'll be up to the 23-year-old former Colorado Buffaloes standout to prove all of the doubters wrong.
Based on his Instagram post this morning, Sanders made it clear that he believes he can pull it off, sharing an artsy photo of himself leading the offense at training camp, but more blatantly, using 50 Cent's track "If I Can't" to accompany it.
RELATED: Myles Garrett's shirtless physique is bonkers talking Shedeur Sanders
For those unfamiliar with the rap star turned business and media mogul's lyrics, the main refrain goes, "If I can't do it, homie, it can't be done. Now I'ma let the champagne bottle pop, I'ma take it to the top."
That feels like a clear message from the former Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year's goals to overtake Super Bowl-winning veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, who won a ring as the backup for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who has not looked good at all in camp.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders dancing with young fan wins Browns minicamp
Also luckily for Sanders, both Pickett and Gabriel are dealing with injuries, and Sports Illustrated football insider Albert Breer says it's now or never for Sanders.
“The injuries sort of create a scenario where they’ll get an extended look at Shedeur," Breer said. "He’s still behind. He’s caught up some. I would put the chance that he’s starting the season opener as microscopic, but if he looks good, maybe he earns some more reps in 11-on-11 work in camp. That’s really how it’s going to happen."
Sanders certainly has the charisma, and most Browns fans desperately want to see him live up to the hype that Coach Prime cultivated, turning his son into a NIL multi-millionaire.
Now he'll have to go out and prove it.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal