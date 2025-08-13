The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar reveals never-before-seen fit from Shilo’s Bucs game

The mom of the two NFL players wore a custom fit for each of her sons’ games.

Matt Ryan

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) looks on during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) looks on during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Pilar Sanders got to watch both her sons play football for the first time in NFL preseason and she rocked two custom fits — one for each of them.

The ex-wife of Deion Sanders and mother to Shilo Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, and Shelomi Sanders, is a very proud mom. She was so excited when Shedeur got drafted to the Cleveland Browns and Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — she even took an epic family photo with Deion in it.

Shilo, Pilar, Shedeur, Shelomi, Deion
Shilo, Pilar, Shedeur, Shelomi, Deion / Pilar Sanders/Instagram

RELATED: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shares behind-the-scenes photo after Browns game

Now that both her boys are in the NFL, she wasn’t missing their first preseason games. First, she was at Shedeur’s standout two-touchdown performance last Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she rocked a custom “12” fit that turned heads.

It was then off to Tampa, Florida, on Saturday where she changed the “12” fit for a custom “28” look to root on Shilo. Pilar wrote on her post, “Tampa Time! Gotta be there for my first born! Cheering with the gworls! Fit: @passionforezra ❤️ 🖤 🤍 #proudmom #nflmom #footballmom #shilosanders #28 #gobucs.”

RELATED: Shilo Sanders’ mom Pilar is awkwardly gifted Bucs jersey dad Deion rejected

Shilo, too, had a good game playing 37 snaps and pressuring the quarterback.

How will she split her time on NFL Sundays with both having games? Wherever she goes, no doubt Pilar will represent the Sanders men with her custom fit game.

Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, Pilar Sanders, Colorado football
Pilar Sanders/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit

Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?

Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend

Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion