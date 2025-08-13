Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar reveals never-before-seen fit from Shilo’s Bucs game
Pilar Sanders got to watch both her sons play football for the first time in NFL preseason and she rocked two custom fits — one for each of them.
The ex-wife of Deion Sanders and mother to Shilo Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, and Shelomi Sanders, is a very proud mom. She was so excited when Shedeur got drafted to the Cleveland Browns and Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — she even took an epic family photo with Deion in it.
Now that both her boys are in the NFL, she wasn’t missing their first preseason games. First, she was at Shedeur’s standout two-touchdown performance last Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she rocked a custom “12” fit that turned heads.
It was then off to Tampa, Florida, on Saturday where she changed the “12” fit for a custom “28” look to root on Shilo. Pilar wrote on her post, “Tampa Time! Gotta be there for my first born! Cheering with the gworls! Fit: @passionforezra ❤️ 🖤 🤍 #proudmom #nflmom #footballmom #shilosanders #28 #gobucs.”
Shilo, too, had a good game playing 37 snaps and pressuring the quarterback.
How will she split her time on NFL Sundays with both having games? Wherever she goes, no doubt Pilar will represent the Sanders men with her custom fit game.
