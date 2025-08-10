Shilo Sanders’ mom Pilar is awkwardly gifted Bucs jersey dad Deion rejected
Well that was a little awkward.
After Shilo Sanders also had an impressive NFL debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 27-9 win over the Tennessee Titans, like his little brother Shedeur Sanders for the Cleveland Browns, the 25-year-old year old rookie wanted to gift his dad and former Colorado Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders, his game-worn jersey.
"He didn't want it," Sanders joked. "Cause, you know, he's a Hall of Famer. He expects like 30 times more. He didn't want my jersey. I'm gonna give it to my mom, though."
And give it his mom, Pilar, he did, as Deion's ex-wife showed off the gift that was good enough for her, but not his famous Pro Football Hall of Fame and two-time Super Bowl champion father.
"Shout out to my mom for coming," Shilo said to the camera. "She went all the way to North Carolina for Shedeur's game, and then went to my game. So, you have my jersey."
Well technically Shilo, your mom only has your game-worn jersey because your dad rejected the offer. We kid. We kid.
"Nah, he don't want it," Shilo told USA TODAY. "I gotta get like three picks or something for him to want that."
Pilar was happy for the hand-me-down Bucs jersey, writing on her Instagram Reels post, "WOW! ❤️ @shilosanders first NFL GAME JERSEY! So Grateful, Speechless and deeply touched realizing how connected he is! We never had a conversation about this, so for him to do this all on his own is 💣💥🤯🤯 - moms you understand! 🥲🥲🥲🥲❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ l LOVE HIM SOOOO MUCH!!!"
Kid brother Shedeur, 23, also has Browns fans dreaming of an actual franchise quarterback, which is ironic since Tampa Bay's now QB1 star, Baker Mayfield, is the former No. 1 overall pick that Cleveland ran out of town for thinking he was another disappointing bust in their franchise. Now the 30-year-old Heisman Trophy winner is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons.
As far as Pilar, 50, her outfit at Shedeur's game caused a stir on social media, but that's always to be expected anytime the Sanders household is involved.
To be fair to Coach Prime, 58, he did give a shout out to Shilo and the rest of his children, leading with a photo of him in his Instagram post, writing, "These last few days have been a blessing."
Likewise, the fitness instructor and Deion's estranged ex-wife is a proud mama, and it's great to see her beaming with joy. As she put it, "moms will understand." Any parent would be beaming with pride.
