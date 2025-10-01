The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders has telling 2-word post after Dillon Gabriel gets Browns QB1 job

The son of Deion Sanders is still the team’s backup after the latest quarterback shuffle. His first post since the news broke sheds light on his feelings.

Matt Ryan

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) after the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) after the game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns are 1-3 and really could be 0-4 on the season after a shocking fourth-quarter comeback vs. the Green Bay Packers. The team has moved on from veteran Joe Flacco in favor of a rookie quarterback, and it’s not Shedeur Sanders. Third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel will get the start on Sunday vs. the Minnesota Vikings. Sanders had a telling reaction after the decision.

Sanders was projected to be a first-round pick out of dad Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes, but fell all the way to Day 3 and the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Shedeur worked hard and started the first preseason game with a lot of success. He’d struggle in his next start, and despite being a fan favorite as seen in the love he got after that start, Sanders was named QB3 backing up Gabriel. After that was announced, Sanders sent a heartfelt note afterward on social media.

Shedeur Sanders
Local Cleveland high schoolers hit Shedeur Sanders’ signature celebration. / Shedeur Sanders/Instagram

Before that, some possible beef between Gabriel and Sanders happened in the preason where the quarterback from the Oregon Ducks seemed to diss Sanders.

Dillon Gabrie
The Browns drafted Gabriel ahead of Sanders. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sanders would post on Instagram on Tuesday after news Gabriel was starting the next Browns game at home against the Vikings. He posted this picture with fellow rookie Quinshon Judkins who has been a baller rookie so far himself. Sanders wrote two words with it; “cotton candy.”

The term cotton candy could be slang for something attractive but superficial and lacking in substance. It could be construed that Sanders is talking about how Gabriel looks attractive on the outside, but doesn’t have the skills to start over him.

One thing is clear is the organization clearly believes in Gabriel over Sanders and he’ll have to deal with it.

Diloon Gabriel and Shedeur Sander
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

