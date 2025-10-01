The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders' brother sends message on his Browns QB3 status with IG repost

The wildly popular Browns rookie QB mimed answers about Dillon Gabriel being named the Browns starter. Deion Sanders Jr. reposted a telling "First Take" clip.

Matthew Graham

Aug. 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates his touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Aug. 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates his touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Shedeur Sanders continues to be the most talked about third-string quarterback in the history of the NFL.

The extremely popular Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback, with one of the highest selling jerseys in the entire league, was passed over by head coach Kevin Stefanski for fellow first-year player Dillon Gabriel to be Cleveland's starter for their London game against the Minnesota Vikings.

RELATED: Shedeur Sanders has telling 2-word post after Dillon Gabriel gets Browns QB1 job

Shedeur Sanders
Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When asked about it, Deion Sanders' son and former Colorado Buffaloes NIL superstar mimed his answers.

RELATED: Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar rips ex-NFL head coach Rex Ryan for slamming her son

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the pantomiming was in response to ex-New York Jets head coach and now fellow ESPN analyst Rex Ryan crushing Shedeur in comments that sparked outrage from his mother, Pilar Sanders, earlier this week.

RELATED: Browns QB Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell is in spotlight after getting QB1 job

His NFL Defensive Player of the Year and two-time Super Bowl champion father still believes Shedeur will play sometime this season, and his older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., reposted a "First Take" clip from this morning where Stephen A. Smith questions Cleveland's motivation for burying last year's Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year as the QB3.

Shedeur Sanders
Deion Sanders Jr. repostd a "First Take" clip from Stephen A. Smith questioning the Browns motives with Shedeur Sanders. / Deion Sanders Jr./Instagram

ESPN's $100 million man ponders if there is still a "residue" of people in the Browns organization that want to limit Shedeur's chances, despite whatever he can showcase on the field.

"He's extremely popular in Cleveland," Stephen A. closes out in what Sanders Jr. reposted. "They're clamoring to see him play in Cleveland. They want him on the field. They want to see what he has."

Shedeur Sanders
Aug. 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts after the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for Shedeur and his family, it seems like Stefanski, Browns general manager Andrew Barry, and owner Jimmy Haslam disagree, at least for now.

Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders Jr.
Nov. 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup

Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling

What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie

Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game

SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships