Shedeur Sanders' brother sends message on his Browns QB3 status with IG repost
Shedeur Sanders continues to be the most talked about third-string quarterback in the history of the NFL.
The extremely popular Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback, with one of the highest selling jerseys in the entire league, was passed over by head coach Kevin Stefanski for fellow first-year player Dillon Gabriel to be Cleveland's starter for their London game against the Minnesota Vikings.
When asked about it, Deion Sanders' son and former Colorado Buffaloes NIL superstar mimed his answers.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the pantomiming was in response to ex-New York Jets head coach and now fellow ESPN analyst Rex Ryan crushing Shedeur in comments that sparked outrage from his mother, Pilar Sanders, earlier this week.
His NFL Defensive Player of the Year and two-time Super Bowl champion father still believes Shedeur will play sometime this season, and his older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., reposted a "First Take" clip from this morning where Stephen A. Smith questions Cleveland's motivation for burying last year's Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year as the QB3.
ESPN's $100 million man ponders if there is still a "residue" of people in the Browns organization that want to limit Shedeur's chances, despite whatever he can showcase on the field.
"He's extremely popular in Cleveland," Stephen A. closes out in what Sanders Jr. reposted. "They're clamoring to see him play in Cleveland. They want him on the field. They want to see what he has."
Unfortunately for Shedeur and his family, it seems like Stefanski, Browns general manager Andrew Barry, and owner Jimmy Haslam disagree, at least for now.
