Shedeur Sanders shouts out Dillon Gabriel before Browns' London game in IG post
Shedeur Sanders has been harshly criticized by many for his pantomiming interview when Dillon Gabriel was named the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback.
Sanders' defenders say give the 23 year old a break, given Deion Sanders' son and former Colorado Buffaloes NIL multi-millionaire superstar is unfairly criticized and is constantly harassed by the media as the third-string quarterback, not to mention not being given a fair shot by head coach Kevin Stefanski.
Whichever side of the argument you're on, the clear Browns' fan favorite gave his fellow rookie a shout out to wish him luck before his first NFL start in the London game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Sharing a photo of them practicing side-by-side, Sanders simply used hashtags to convey his message with #dawgs @dillongabriel.
His fans will say it's a good gesture and counteracts the immature narrative. His detractors will somehow find something wrong with it.
Sanders also shared his new haircut in the same series, at first loving the new fade but then noticing a little chunk of hair shaved out that frustrated him a bit.
Sanders is still the QB3 behind Joe Flacco, so at least he wants to look good when the cameras will certainly be on him at throughout the early game.
Every Gabriel mistake will have many of the Browns faithful clamoring for Shedeur, so get your popcorn ready. Or in this case, your bangers and mash.
