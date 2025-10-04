The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shedeur Sanders shouts out Dillon Gabriel before Browns' London game in IG post

The Cleveland Browns rookie QB has been harshly criticized. Maybe this will silence his critics.

Matthew Graham

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts after the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts after the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Shedeur Sanders has been harshly criticized by many for his pantomiming interview when Dillon Gabriel was named the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback.

Sanders' defenders say give the 23 year old a break, given Deion Sanders' son and former Colorado Buffaloes NIL multi-millionaire superstar is unfairly criticized and is constantly harassed by the media as the third-string quarterback, not to mention not being given a fair shot by head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Shedeur Sanders
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates his touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Whichever side of the argument you're on, the clear Browns' fan favorite gave his fellow rookie a shout out to wish him luck before his first NFL start in the London game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Sharing a photo of them practicing side-by-side, Sanders simply used hashtags to convey his message with #dawgs @dillongabriel.

Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders gives Dillon Gabriel a nice shout out before the London game. / Shedeur Sanders/Instagram

His fans will say it's a good gesture and counteracts the immature narrative. His detractors will somehow find something wrong with it.

Sanders also shared his new haircut in the same series, at first loving the new fade but then noticing a little chunk of hair shaved out that frustrated him a bit.

Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders showing a missing spot in his new fade. / Shedeur Sanders/Instagram

Sanders is still the QB3 behind Joe Flacco, so at least he wants to look good when the cameras will certainly be on him at throughout the early game.

Every Gabriel mistake will have many of the Browns faithful clamoring for Shedeur, so get your popcorn ready. Or in this case, your bangers and mash.

Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) during day two of rookie minicamp May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

