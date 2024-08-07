Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens discusses if kids will play sports
Simone Biles wrapped up an incredible campaign at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, winning three gold medals and a silver. Her husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens, was there to support her along the way, but has since reported back to training camp with the Chicago Bears.
The 29-year-old NFL safety spoke to PEOPLE in this week's issue about the possibility of expanding his family with Biles and having children.
Owens' answer was straight forward, saying, "In the future, man. For sure."
With two world-class athletes as parents, it is natural to wonder whether the Biles-Owens children would grow up playing sports. Owens shed light on his thought process, saying he would never "force" their kids into any activity.
"If that's what they want to do, I'm not going to try to force anything on them," Owens said. "Obviously they're going to know what their parents did, so that'll be just something cool for them to look at and for us to be able to relive those stories and memories with them.
"And she's big on taking pictures and we'll have stuff framed up for them."
Owens added, "But honestly, whatever they want to do, I'll just support them a hundred percent. I don't want to force 'em and make it feel like you have to do this because we did. That does generally work out for kids."
You have to respect that mindset.
