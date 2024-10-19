The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Simone Biles shares natural selfie upon H-Town return for GOAT Tour

The seven-time gold medalist has been having quite an adventure while she's been in her home state.

Alex Gonzalez

Simone Biles is back in the H. 

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist has been on the road for the Gold Over America Tour with her fellow Team USA gymnasts since last month. But tonight, the gymnasts will show off their skills in a show in Houston, Texas.

Ahead of the show, Biles has been active on her Instagram Story, showing off her Texas adventures — with yesterday’s taking place in Austin. In a selfie shared today, Biles looks stunning in a black tank top and hoodie, large glasses, and minimal makeup. This selfie was taken right before the team got glammed up by some of Biles’ favorite local stylists.

While Biles has been in town, she’s been enjoying some of her favorite Houston things. It appears she ordered a local eatery, Stick Talk Cajun Hibachi, to bring some tasty treats to the team via food truck.

Even though Biles has been away from home for quite some time, she’s still been holding Texas close to her heart. Earlier this month, Biles and fellow Texan gymnast Jordan Chiles — along with Team USA’s Joscelyn Roberson — posed in some cowgirl outfits inspired the hometown hero herself, Beyoncé.

You can take the girl out of Texas, but you can’t take Texas out of the girl!

