Simone Biles posts epic Gold Over America Tour fail photo
Even the great ones fall sometimes. But they always get back up.
Simone Biles has won a record seven Olympic gold medals in gymnastics, but even she has her moments when she messes up.
Biles, 27, is on the Gold Over America Tour in many cities across the U.S. While on tour she’s been having fun snapping silly photo booth selfies with Jordan Chiles, taking a shocking picture next to 6-foot-4 rapper G-Eazy, and flexing her abs in a crop-top with some sparkly sunglasses.
She even got some time with husband and Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens during the team’s bye week. Biles shared an intimate moment of the couple in bed.
It’s all fun and games, though, until something goes wrong, which apparently it did when Biles posted this photo with the caption, “it was at this moment I knew I F😵💫😵💫KED UP.”
That looks super scary. There’s no indication she was seriously hurt, and the fact Biles posted about it tells you she’s fine. Still, that could’ve ended really badly for the G.O.A.T.
During the tour, Biles, Chiles, Jocelyn Roberson, along with Hezly Rivera, Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, and several other gymnasts are combining gymnastics, athleticism, choreography, and music for electrifying performances across the county.
The tour kicked off in September in Oceanside, California, and is set to continue through Nov. 3 before wrapping in Detroit, Michigan.
Hopefully all goes smoothly for Biles the rest of the way and there’s no more “I F😵💫😵💫KED UP” moments.
