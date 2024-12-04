WNBA star Sophie Cunningham flaunts lips and legs in dance shimmy selfie
Sophie Cunningham isn't afraid to show off with her WNBA fits, and that remains true in the offseason.
A day after the Phoenix Mercury celebrated their schedule release with "awkward family photos" showcasing Cunningham and teammates Natasha Cloud and Kahleah Cooper that were met with controversy, the star guard was on social media today shimmying to BigXThaPlug's "Whip It" on Instagram with little more than her coat.
Not quite the tan-line 'bombshell' look that went viral, that the 28-year-old guard said was mom approved, the dressed-down, "Risky Business"-like look will certainly turn heads.
Cunningham captioned the Instagram Story, "my fam & friends>>>" What that means is up for interpretation, although she does give a peace sign at the end. It's unclear if this is any response or reference to the controversy from yesterday telling her inner circle that she's doing fine.
In another IG Story a couple of hours later, she reposted the quote, "Hot take: posting a thirst trap isn't desperate, it's public service."
The former Missouri Tiger isn't afraid to speak her mind, and that makes her a polarizing figure with some WNBA fans. Her pregame fits are always talkers as well.
Love her or hate her, it's hard not notice her.
