South Carolina star Raven Johnson goes formal in miniskirt birthday fit
Dawn Staley and the No. 5-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team are gearing up to defend its national championship with March Madness right around the corner. But first, star guard Raven Johnson had something else to celebrate.
The Atlanta, Georgia native is celebrating her birthday and shared some glam photos on social media ahead of the SEC Tournament.
Raven, whose nicknames are "Hollywood" or "Crockpot" depending on who you ask, shouted out Haute Glam Hair Studio and University of South Carolina photographer Madison for the stellar look.
MORE: Chloe Kitts drops highly-anticipated South Carolina glam photos
She was rocking a tuxedo-inspired miniskirt fit with her facecard delivering.
That's the look of a champion.
The junior guard,who was ranked the No. 1 point guard and No. 2 overall player in the Class of 2021 and named Naismith Player of the Year before joining the Gamecocks, is a spark plug for the South Carolina defense.
MORE: A'ja Wilson rocks flawless power suit at South Carolina jersey retirement ceremony
During the 2023 national championship game, she locked down Caitlin Clark when she was the primary defender after a defensive shift from Dawn Staley.
This season, she averages 5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.
South Carolina capped off its regular season campaign with a win over the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats to claim a share of the SEC conference championship. They'll return to the court on Friday, March 7, as the top seed in the SEC Tournament after winning a coin toss against the top-ranked Texas Longhorns.
