Ayesha Curry appears ok with Steph Curry after viral tearful video with baby son
Steph Curry had an Olympic Games Paris 2024 that was the finishing touch on a generational NBA and basketball career. As New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson put it, “Steph is ridiculous.”
The greatest shooter of all time was seen celebrating on the streets of Paris, popping celebratory champagne with teammate Anthony Edwards, flaunting an epic French “night, night” shirt, and generally enjoying every second of his gold-medal performance.
At the same time, there was distressing footage of his wife Ayesha Curry in tears, holding their baby boy Caius in a bjorn, and 6-year-old son Canon at her side, with Steph’s mom Sonya Curry pleading with French police to let them get to their driver. Eventually Golden State Warriors teammate Draymond Green tries to alleviate the situation.
Without any context, it was hard to make any sense of the situation, but the video soon went viral. New video has emerged, and actually it first surfaced that same day, showing Ayesha at her husband’s side holding hands, leaving the fancy Paris restaurant L’Avenue, where the couple was celebrating with other members of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team, including LeBron James. Steph was still wearing his gold medal and “night, night” shirt.
Steph has also posted from his social media account since the incident, so hopefully that means it was all frustration from the Curry family, and misunderstanding from the Paris police, after a long day. Any parent knows what that’s like, especially with two young kids.
And it appears the Golden State Warriors legend might have still been sporting his gold medal on his flight back to San Francisco.
Hopefully the entire Curry family is enjoying some nice rest and relaxation after a memorable Paris Olympics.
