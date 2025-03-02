The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steph Curry rocks sickest custom Allen Iverson jacket with pregame fit vs Sixers

The Golden State Warriors All-Star pays homage to one of Philly’s all-time best before taking the court.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry is a lock to be a Hall of Famer after he decides to retire from the NBA. The Golden State Warriors All-Star paid homage to another one already in the Hall in Allen Iverson with his pregame fit before taking on the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 36-year-old Curry is fresh off his season best 56-point performance vs. the Orlando Magic on Thursday night where he even gave his mom a special gift after the game. Curry came into Saturday’s matchup averaging 24.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game.

steph curr
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates during his 56-point game vs. the Orlando Magic. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While Steph — and wife Ayesha Curry — was a hit with his fit at the NBA All-Star Weekend, his custom Allen Iverson jacket during the pregame was so sick, it will be hard for him to top the rest of the season. He got the baby blue “The Answer” letterman jacket with all AI’s accomplishments on it and special details. Take a look.

That’s the ultimate tribute from the ultimate shooter in NBA history.

The Warriors came into Saturday riding a five-game winning streak and look like a real contender since acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. Steph’s definitely elevated his game with Butler in the lineup.

If Steph plays as good as that jacket, the Sixers are in real trouble.

