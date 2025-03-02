Steph Curry rocks sickest custom Allen Iverson jacket with pregame fit vs Sixers
Stephen Curry is a lock to be a Hall of Famer after he decides to retire from the NBA. The Golden State Warriors All-Star paid homage to another one already in the Hall in Allen Iverson with his pregame fit before taking on the Philadelphia 76ers.
The 36-year-old Curry is fresh off his season best 56-point performance vs. the Orlando Magic on Thursday night where he even gave his mom a special gift after the game. Curry came into Saturday’s matchup averaging 24.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game.
While Steph — and wife Ayesha Curry — was a hit with his fit at the NBA All-Star Weekend, his custom Allen Iverson jacket during the pregame was so sick, it will be hard for him to top the rest of the season. He got the baby blue “The Answer” letterman jacket with all AI’s accomplishments on it and special details. Take a look.
That’s the ultimate tribute from the ultimate shooter in NBA history.
The Warriors came into Saturday riding a five-game winning streak and look like a real contender since acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. Steph’s definitely elevated his game with Butler in the lineup.
If Steph plays as good as that jacket, the Sixers are in real trouble.
